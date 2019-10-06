Lay’s ropes in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as new brand ambassadors

By Express News Service

Lay’s has announced Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassadors. The two actors will be part of its new campaign - ‘Smile Deke Dekho’ and will be seen featuring in series of commercials together. The first look of the films was revealed on Friday through a teaser on social media on the occasion of World Smile Day. Lay’s, one of the marquee brands of food and beverage giant PepsiCo, has always associated itself with leading faces of Bollywood and the Indian cricket team to campaign for its brands.

While Ranbir Kapoor has been associated with the brand for quite sometime, Lay’s commercials in the past has featured celebrities such as actor Saif Ali Khan, cricketer MS Dhoni. "We are thrilled to have Ranbir and Alia on board as brand ambassadors for Lay’s. Not only are they both amazing youth icons but also amongst the most talented actors of their generation. We are confident that combining Lay’s, one of India’s most loved brands with Ranbir and Alia’s talents will enable us to tell the kind of stories that strongly resonate with not just our consumers but the country at large," said Dilen Gandhi, senior director, marketing – foods category, PepsiCo India.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always resonated deeply with Lay’s and I am extremely thrilled to be the face of the brand. It has seamlessly paved the way into the hearts of the young and has been a part of their fun, special and celebratory moments.”

Beside Lay’s, Kapoor is featuring in TV commercials of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, Coca-Cola, etc. Alia Bhatt said, "Fun moments with friends are accompanied by packs of Lay’s and to be its brand ambassador is immensely cool and exciting! I am really looking forward to start off my journey with the brand creating interesting content."