Ranveer Singh's music label IncInk Records to make music for hearing impaired

By IANS

MUMBAI: With his music label IncInk Records, actor Ranveer Singh is trying his best to create music for people with hearing impairment.

During one of the episodes of the hip hop reality show "MTV Hustle", the label's artist Spitfire aka Nitin Mishra, the writer and composer of the hit song "Asli Hip Hop" from the film "Gully Boy", performed his song "Vartalap" alongside a sign language interpreter for the benefit of the hearing impaired audience.

Talking about the initiative, Ranveer said: "I can't imagine my life without songs, and there are so many people who don't have the option of experiencing music at all! We wanted to attempt to change that. We want to translate our art in a way so those who cannot hear can somehow still consume it; even if they can't hear our songs but can in this manner see what we are trying to say with our music and maybe enjoy it, that's all we want. Every single thing we do at IncInk is all heart."

Ranveer launched the music label with filmmaker Navzar Eranee in March.

The label’s first song was ‘Zeher’, which was also performed by Kaam Bhaari.

Eranee said: "We wanted to include sign language from day one with all our music creatives. We want to make it mandatory as a practice and as we look into the future, utilise more techniques to include a larger audience who may not have the benefits that we enjoy when it comes to the arts. The 'Vartalap' performance was a start in this direction."

Ranveer Singh on Saturday had released IncInk Records’ first romantic track, ‘Mohabbat’.

The song is sung by rapper Kaam Bhaari aka Kunal.

Talking about the song and Kaam Bhaari, Singh said: “Kaam Bhaari is known for his aggressive and fast-paced rapping style. Not many know that he is the writer and co-composer behind the love song from ‘Gully Boy’ that I performed, ‘Kab Se Kab Tak’.

“His romantic side is as special in his music as his aggressive side. ‘Mohabbat’ will show Kaam’s audience a new avatar, one we’ve known all along and one that we are proud to share with the world.”