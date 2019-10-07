Home Entertainment Hindi

Screening of 'Saand Ki Aankh' held for vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice-President, on Saturday, met the actresses and watched the glimpses of their film, which is based on the lives of the Tomar sisters.

Published: 07th October 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Saand Ki Aankh'

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hosted a special screening of their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh for Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, and the lead actresses were overwhelmed when he appreciated their efforts in depicting the characters of India’s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. The Vice-President, on Saturday, met the actresses and watched the glimpses of their film, which is based on the lives of the Tomar sisters.

Naidu showered love on the film and tweeted, “Conveyed my best wishes to the entire team of Saand Ki Aankh. The movie realistically depicted the manner in which the two sharp-shooters overcame all odds and became symbols of women empowerment.”

Replying to Vice President’s post, Taapse wrote, "Thank you so much sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem Saand Ki Aankh." Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is scheduled to release on October 25

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Saand Ki Aankh Taapsee Pannu Prakashi Tomar Chandro Tomar M Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp