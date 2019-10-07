Screening of 'Saand Ki Aankh' held for vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hosted a special screening of their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh for Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, and the lead actresses were overwhelmed when he appreciated their efforts in depicting the characters of India’s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. The Vice-President, on Saturday, met the actresses and watched the glimpses of their film, which is based on the lives of the Tomar sisters.

Naidu showered love on the film and tweeted, “Conveyed my best wishes to the entire team of Saand Ki Aankh. The movie realistically depicted the manner in which the two sharp-shooters overcame all odds and became symbols of women empowerment.”

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 5, 2019

Replying to Vice President’s post, Taapse wrote, "Thank you so much sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem Saand Ki Aankh." Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is scheduled to release on October 25