Varun Dhawan jokes on Remo D'Souza marrying his wife the third time

By IANS

MUMBAI: As choreographer-director Remo D'Souza married his wife Lizelle for the third time on their 20th anniversary, actor Varun Dhawan wished the couple in a humorous way, saying "Log ek baar nahi kartey aapney 3 times kar li".

Varun on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a picture from Remo's wedding ceremony.

In the image, he can be seen posing with Remo, Lizelle and his "Street Dancer 3D" co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Remo, too, shared a few pictures from the church where he renewed his wedding vows with wife Lizelle.

On the work front, Remo is all set to come up with his dance drama "Street Dancer 3D" in which Varun and Shraddha are playing the lead roles.