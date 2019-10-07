WATCH | Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes first Indian celeb to go #BehindTheTweets

By PTI

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the first Indian star to feature on microblogging site Twitter's video series #BehindTheTweets.

#BehindtheTweets is a video series, shot with different celebrities where they unveil the secrets and the stories behind their much talked about tweets.

The 37-year-old actor, who is currently in India to promote her upcoming Hindi film "The Sky Is Pink", has shot videos for the series and the first clip was released by the platform on Monday.

The incomparable @priyankachopra takes us #BehindTheTweets to talk about her signature one-liners, married life with @nickjonas, and her new film #TheSkyIsPink pic.twitter.com/2Ip6iXJaW2 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) October 7, 2019

"I've used Twitter for quite some time now and it was so much fun to revisit my older tweets and remember the stories behind them with #BehindTheTweets. I think I'm going to do this every couple of years just to relive some of the fun, crazy moments in my life, much like I've been doing during promotions for my current film, 'The Sky is Pink'. It's like a timeline of your thoughts and emotions," Priyanka said in a statement.

WATCH | The Priyanka Chopra interview: 'The Sky is Pink deals with heavy topics yet is so light'

She joins Hollywood names like Blake Lively, Jonas Brothers and Cole Sprouse among others to go #BehindTheTweets.

The second video will go live soon.

"The Sky Is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose and also featuring Farhan Akhtar, releases this Friday.

ALSO READ | Who was Aisha Chaudhary, the inspiration behind Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink'?