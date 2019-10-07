Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes first Indian celeb to go #BehindTheTweets

She joins Hollywood names like Blake Lively, Jonas Brothers and Cole Sprouse among others to go #BehindTheTweets.

Published: 07th October 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (Photo | File, AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the first Indian star to feature on microblogging site Twitter's video series #BehindTheTweets.

#BehindtheTweets is a video series, shot with different celebrities where they unveil the secrets and the stories behind their much talked about tweets.

The 37-year-old actor, who is currently in India to promote her upcoming Hindi film "The Sky Is Pink", has shot videos for the series and the first clip was released by the platform on Monday.

"I've used Twitter for quite some time now and it was so much fun to revisit my older tweets and remember the stories behind them with #BehindTheTweets. I think I'm going to do this every couple of years just to relive some of the fun, crazy moments in my life, much like I've been doing during promotions for my current film, 'The Sky is Pink'. It's like a timeline of your thoughts and emotions," Priyanka said in a statement.

WATCH | The Priyanka Chopra interview: 'The Sky is Pink deals with heavy topics yet is so light'

She joins Hollywood names like Blake Lively, Jonas Brothers and Cole Sprouse among others to go #BehindTheTweets.

The second video will go live soon.

"The Sky Is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose and also featuring Farhan Akhtar, releases this Friday.

ALSO READ | Who was Aisha Chaudhary, the inspiration behind Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink'?

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Behind the Tweets The Sky Is Pink
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp