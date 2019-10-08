Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse from intense training session for Saina Nehwal biopic

Ever since the 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actor announced that she would portray the role of the badminton player on the big screen, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Published: 08th October 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Parineeti is seen dressed in sportswear for biopic on Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti is seen dressed in sportswear for biopic on Saina Nehwal. ( Photo | Saina Nehwal Instagram )

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming film where she will be essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

Ever since the 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actor announced that she would portray the role of the badminton player on the big screen, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Parineeti has also been posting photographs from her training sessions and it's safe to say that the actor is certainly sweating it out on the court!

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti announced that shooting for the film will commence soon. The actor also posted a picture of herself, dressed in an orange t-shirt and black shorts, after a game of intense badminton at the Thane Badminton Academy.

"Getting there ... shoot begins SOOOON! #SainaNehwalBiopic," Parineeti captioned the post.

Saina Nehwal too took to Instagram yesterday to share a good luck message for the actor and the entire team. Along with the special message, the badminton player also shared what appears to be the first look of Parineeti from the film.

Saina wrote, "Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic."

In the picture, Parineeti is seen dressed in sportswear.

Parineeti also shared her first look as Saina on the photo-sharing application yesterday. In the picture, we can see Saina holding a shuttlecock with Parineeti replicating the pose.

The 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actor will begin shooting for the biopic on Friday. Producer Bhushan Kumar shared the news regarding the film's shoot. He tweeted, "All the very best Parineeti and the entire team as our project, #SainaNehwalBiopic starts shooting on 11th October."

Initially, Shraddha Kapoor was finalised for essaying the role of the ace shuttler but Parineeti was brought in later to replace the 'Saaho' actor.

Shraddha had even started shooting for the film, but the filming was halted soon after the 'Ek Villain' actor was diagnosed with dengue. She quit the project later due to scheduling conflicts.

The biopic will be directed by Amole Gupte, who has earlier helmed 'Stanley Ka Dabba' and 'Hawaa Hawaai'. The film is expected to release in 2020.

Parineeti was last seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, 'The Girl On The Train'.

The Hollywood film was based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins and tells the story of a divorcee who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that wrecks havoc in her life.

Parineeti will also appear in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parineeti Chopra Saina Nehwal biopic
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp