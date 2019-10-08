Home Entertainment Hindi

'Vaastav' gave me the real sense of being an actor: Sanjay Dutt on film's 20-year anniversary

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the crime drama saw the actor as an unemployed youth, Raghu who transforms into a feared hitman in the Mumbai underworld.

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt says it was the 1999 film "Vaastav", which gave him the "real sense" of what it meant to be an actor.

The film, along with Dutt's performance, was well received by both critics and audiences.

"Celebrating 20 years of #Vaastav, a film which gave me the real sense of being an actor," Dutt wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The 60-year-old actor also shared the famous "pachaas tola" scene with late actor Reema Lagoo, who played his mother in the film.

Also featuring Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal and Shivaji Satam, "Vaastav" released on October 7, 1999.

