Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay

Bollywood actor ​​Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor ​​Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan had an impromptu Twitter conversation with his fans. Twitterati responded to this call by asking questions with the tag #AskSRK, which soon became a Nationwide trending topic. 
There were some straightforward answers, some witty answers, and some that were, in true SRK style, tongue-in-cheek in nature.

Among the hundreds of questions, some were from the fans of Ajith and Vijay. Responding to a question asking him to describe Thalapathy Vijay in one word, Shah Rukh stuck to the brief, and said, "Awesome." For a similar question by an Ajith fan, Shah Rukh, who has worked with the actor in the 2001-film, Asoka, said, “My friend”

He also spoke highly of Dhanush, who’s Asuran is currently bringing in positive results in the box office. The actor tweeted “I love him” when asked for a response about Dhanush. Shah Rukh also revealed that he was in the process of finalising his next script, and the details of it will be announced soon.

