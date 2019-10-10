Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn's next production 'Tribhanga' to release on Netflix, begins shooting

The film will mark the digital debut of Ajay's wife, actor Kajol, who stars alongside Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

Published: 10th October 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and streamer Netflix are joining hands for film "Tribhanga", a multi-generational story to be directed by actor Renuka Shahane. The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, will begin shooting from Thursday.

It will stream exclusively on Netflix. The film will mark the digital debut of Ajay's wife, actor Kajol, who stars alongside Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

Ajay is producing the project through his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra's Alchemy Films. 'Tribhanga' is a story of three women from the same household who belong to different generations.

The story has a universal appeal and we wanted to tell this story as a film. "When my team and co-producer Banijay Asia got on board with Netflix, we were excited that we could tell this story in a much more nuanced manner, with the highest production standards possible and reach a wider audience," Ajay told PTI.

Set in Mumbai, the film weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. It is described as a "heart-warming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives".

The actor-producer lauded the film's script which has been developed by Renuka. 'Tribhanga' is an Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film - Nayan, Anu, and Masha, played by Kajol, Mithila Palkar, and Tanvi Azmi.

Renuka said she is looking forward to start working on the film. "This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day. We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting," she said in a statement.

Aashish Singh, Director, Original Film, Netflix India, also hailed the film's story as something that will resonate with the global audience. "It is a very exciting script. Renuka Shahane is an incredible writer. Siddharth P Malhotra is the creative producer on the film. We were thinking who should be cast for this film and instantly we all thought Kajol was the best fit. She had not agreed to do anything on OTT before. Siddharth took it to her and she loved it instantly. She agreed to do it and spoke to Ajay, who also agreed to it. So the idea of bringing together everyone for this film fructified. It is perfect for Netflix and will definitely resonate with audiences in India and globally," he told PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Kajol Mithila Palkar Tanvi Azmi Kunaal Roy Kapoor Siddharth P Malhotra Alchemy Films Bannijay Asia Tribhanga
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp