Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar poses with 'desi avengers' Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh for 'Sooryavanshi'

Calling themselves the 'Desi Avengers of the cop universe', the trio can be seen in their angry cop avatar along with armed soldiers in the background.

Published: 10th October 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar (C) poses with Ranveer Singh (L) and Ajay Devgn (R)

Akshay Kumar (C) poses with Ranveer Singh (L) and Ajay Devgn (R) (Photo| Twitter/ @akshaykumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Katrina Kaif spilled the beans about Akshay Kumar's character in 'Sooryavanshi' with the picture of a name badge, Akshay on Thursday shared a photo of his 'Desi Avengers.'

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' shared a picture from the sets of the film where he can be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh who played the role of Sangram Bhalerao in 'Simmba' along with Ajay Devgn who played Bajirao Singham in 'Singham.'

Calling themselves the "Desi Avengers of the cop universe", the trio can be seen in their angry cop avatar along with armed soldiers in the background.

Ranveer Singh who recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming sports drama '83,' jetted off to Hyderabad to commence shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' on Tuesday. The actor will be seen playing a cameo in 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay

After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit Shetty has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an Anti-Terror Squad chief. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning a police uniform with a revolver in his hand. The cop-thriller will bring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together for cameos. 'Sooryavanshi' is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, next year and also features Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, and others in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Akshay kumar Ajay Devgn Singham Simmba Desi Avengers Sooryavanshi Rohit Shetty
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp