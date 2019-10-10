Home Entertainment Hindi

Samantha to make digital debut in second season of 'The Family Man'?

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the first season charts the story of a middle-class man secretly working for the TASC branch of National Investigation Agency.

Samantha

Samantha Akkineni (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Samantha Akkineni will soon be making her digital debut with the second season of Indian fictional spy action drama web series, The Family Man, say reports.

Samantha has reportedly been approached to play a crucial role in the second season, which is currently in the works.

“Samantha bid adieu to glamorous roles and has been experimenting. She was thrilled to play a negative role offered by Raj and DK and thought it is a character that’s quite interesting and right up her ally. She is yet to sign the dotted line and the formalities are expected to be completed soon,” informs a source.

