Salman Khan to dub his dialogues in Kannada for Dabangg 3

By Express News Service

It’s going to be a whole new experience for the viewers when they watch the Kannada version of Dabangg 3. Reason: Salman Khan will deliver his dialogues in Kannada. Salman plays Chulbul Pandey in the film directed by Prabhudheva. Sudeep, who plays the antagonist, insisted Salman dub in Kannada, and the Bollywood ‘Sultan’ has agreed to it.

According to a source, Salman has already started learning Kannada, and has dubbed for the teaser and a two-and-a-half minute trailer, which will be released soon. The third installment of the Dabangg series, featuring Salman Khan as a cop, is scheduled to hit the screens worldwide on December 20.

There is a growing trend of Kannada versions of other language films getting a simultaneous release. The Kannada version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi, was released in around 80 theatres across Karnataka, and opened to a good response. Terminator - Dark Fate, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will also see a simultaneous release in Kannada on November 1.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version of Dabangg 3 has raised further expectations with the news of Salman Khan dubbing for the film. Made under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, Dabangg 3 has Sonakshi Sinha playing the female lead, and also features Mahie Gill, Tinu Anand and Mahesh Manjrekar as part of the ensemble cast.