Guddu Pandit will be very different this time: Ali Fazal on 'Mirzapur' season two

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal will be returning as gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit for the sophomore season of "Mirzapur" and the actor says people will get to see a different side of his character.

The first season of the Amazon Prime Video series premiered on the streaming platform on November 16, 2018 and the cast has completed the shoot for the second run.

"I'm done with the shooting of 'Mirzapur' season two. It is currently in the editing stage. I hope the show will come out early next year, in April I guess. That's the plan. There is a lot more in the new season. The stakes are much higher. My character is very different. It was a bit frustrating playing it this time. Only four or five times you will see the glimpse of the what I played in season one," Fazal told PTI.

The first season, produced by Excel Entertainment, starred Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles.

Fazal is currently shooting for Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" in London.

READ HERE | I make sure not to slip into cliche Indian parts of 'maharaja': 'Death on the Nile' actor Ali Fazal