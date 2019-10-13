Home Entertainment Hindi

Many scholars helping us as it's a very touchy thing: Nitesh Tiwari on live-action 'Ramayana' film

Nitesh Tiwari is known for striking a balance between content and entertainment, courtesy films "Dangal" and "Chhichhore".

Published: 13th October 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 02:51 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's next project is live-action 'Ramayana', and the director says the team will make sure to deal with the subject with utmost responsibility as lots of sentiments are attached with the epic tale.

Tiwari is set to direct trilogy "Ramayana", produced by Madhu Mantena.

Ravi Udyawar will be working on the visuals of the film.

The series will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and shot in 3D.

"It is a massive responsibility to do a project like 'Ramayana'. It is a big responsibility and we will behave in the most responsible manner. There are a lot of sentiments involved around 'Ramayana' and all those sentiments will be kept in mind and (there will be) nothing for the sake of creativity," Tiwari told PTI on the sidelines of India Film Project here.

The "Dangal" helmer said working on "Ramayana" was not planned and he took a lot of time to say yes to the project.

"I had not planned that I want to make a film on 'Ramayana'. When it came to me at that time I had thought about it seriously and started evaluating. It will make you think whether you will be able to do justice to what you have been asked to do. It takes a lot of time to come to the conclusion that this is what I want to do next." Tiwari revealed the team is seeking the help of scholars to get everything correct on paper.

"There is so much material being written on 'Ramayana' but the renditions are different, episodes are different in different books. We have a lot of scholars who are helping us in writing to make sure whatever we do is just the right and is widely accepted. It is a very touchy thing," he added.

Names of several actors from Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan have popped up for this project, but Tiwari said the team has not yet reached the casting stage.

"Till we are not happy on paper there is no point in going and sharing it with a star because I will not have answers ready. As a creative person, I need to get convinced first then I can convince others, so I am still in the stage where I am getting convinced about what we have on paper is right. We do have a wish list but we would not like to share it as then it will lead to speculations." The director added the project is currently in initial stage and the film will hopefully go on floors next year.

The makers had earlier announced that they are looking for 2021 release.

"It is a trilogy and the first part will come in 2021 and hopefully work should begin next year. It is a film that requires a lot of planning."

The filmmaker said, while it is not easy to get the right combination of two, he always aims to achieve it.

"People primarily come to cinema halls to consume entertainment which has shades of getting serious. I try to present things in a lighter manner so that the core purpose of going to the theatre is there. So entertainment with enlightenment is what I normally like to follow. We should not forget that we are making films for the audience."

