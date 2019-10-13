Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in 'Shamshera': Vaani Kapoor

Home Entertainment Hindi

The actor is thrilled with the commercial success of her latest "War", starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Published: 13th October 2019

Actress Vaani Kapoor. (Photo | Vaani Kapoor Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor says she feels blessed to be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film "Shamshera".

The actor will star in the Karan Malhotra-directed film, which is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

"I will be seen in a completely different avatar. The bigger joy is to be part of a film that has such big and legendary actors. They are brilliant with their work. I love them as an audience. I am grateful for this opportunity. It is an honour for me. I adore Karan Malhotra as a director. We are still shooting and it is going to go on for some time," Vaani told PTI.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, "Shamshera" is set to be released in July next year.

The actor is thrilled with the commercial success of her latest "War", starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The film, which released on October 2, has crossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide.

"I feel if the audience gives love to a film, then numbers do not matter. However, numbers do matter for a lot for producers and those who have put in their money. There are some films that make money but do not get the love. But some films get both, money and love, and 'War' is one of them. I hope I keep entertaining everybody with good films," Vaani said.

The actor was talking on the sidelines of Julie Shah's store launch.

