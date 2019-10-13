Sunny Singh, Kartik Aaryan reunite for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor Sunny Singh will have a special appearance in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Singh and Aaryan are known for their camaraderie on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Recently, actor Kriti Sanon also shot for a cameo appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her character is reportedly on the lines of Parveen Babi’s Neeta in the 1978 classic by the same name directed by B. R. Chopra. Sanon and Aaryan had teamed up for Luka Chuppi earlier this year.

Sunny Singh essays the role of a prematurely balding man in Ujda Chaman. The film is slated for release next month. Kartik Aryan has finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next. He will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.