This is how 'Housefull 4' actress Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 29th birthday

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amidst a busy work schedule, actress Pooja Hegde, who turned a year older on Sunday, has taken a day off to celebrate her 29th birthday with her near and dear ones.

Sharing her birthday plans, Pooja said: "2019 has been a beautiful year for me, but it has also been busy. I've been juggling four films in total between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Since I've been working throughout, I have taken a day off for my birthday, which I will be celebrating with my closed friends and family. I'm looking forward to this, just a little less than I am looking forward to sharing 'Housefull 4' with the audience. I had a blast shooting for it!"

Wishing Pooja a happy birthday, her forthcoming film "Housefull 4" co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda took to social media and penned heartfelt messages for her.

"Dearest Pooja, happy birthday. May you have a fabulous day and wishing you Housefull shows for your upcoming film (Works for me too)," Riteish wrote on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon wished Pooja "Housefull of happiness and success".

"Have the bestest year ahead!! lots of love," she added.

Been crazy fun shooting with this comedy genius @akshaykumar sir.d child like qualities,improvisations,the martial arts.n also,the biggest lesson being,never ever play a game with him coz he ALWAYS wins(except for those 2 epic but rare,Ludo games which I won ) #Housefull4 pic.twitter.com/Szjnsv1Xsu — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 20, 2018

"Housefull 4" is scheduled to release on October 25.