This is how 'Housefull 4' actress Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 29th birthday

Wishing Pooja a happy birthday, her forthcoming film "Housefull 4" co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda penned heartfelt messages for her.

Published: 13th October 2019

Actress Pooja Hegde.

Actress Pooja Hegde. (Photo | File)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amidst a busy work schedule, actress Pooja Hegde, who turned a year older on Sunday, has taken a day off to celebrate her 29th birthday with her near and dear ones.

Sharing her birthday plans, Pooja said: "2019 has been a beautiful year for me, but it has also been busy. I've been juggling four films in total between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Since I've been working throughout, I have taken a day off for my birthday, which I will be celebrating with my closed friends and family. I'm looking forward to this, just a little less than I am looking forward to sharing 'Housefull 4' with the audience. I had a blast shooting for it!"

Wishing Pooja a happy birthday, her forthcoming film "Housefull 4" co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda took to social media and penned heartfelt messages for her.

"Dearest Pooja, happy birthday. May you have a fabulous day and wishing you Housefull shows for your upcoming film (Works for me too)," Riteish wrote on Instagram.

VIEW GALLERY | Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva

Kriti Sanon wished Pooja "Housefull of happiness and success".

"Have the bestest year ahead!! lots of love," she added.

"Housefull 4" is scheduled to release on October 25.

