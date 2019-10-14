Hrithik Roshan to pair with Anushka Sharma for 'Satte Pe Satta' remake?

By Express News Service

It was previously reported that Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s collaboration will be the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Satte Pe Satta'.

Reports have suggested that Hrithik Roshan will be playing the lead role in the film, though, the actor has not confirmed the same.

Reports further stated that Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma’s name were also part of those reports.

The latest development in the story is that Anushka has been locked for the film, according to sources.

If the reports are to be believed, the film will start rolling in the first quarter of 2020 and Farah is looking for early 2021 release.

With this film, Hrithik and Anushka will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s last release, was the action flick 'War 'and on the other hand, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.