In 'Sheer Qorma' poster, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta spread love

Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta touch heads and clasp hands in the first-look poster of 'Sheer Qorma'. The film, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, is a queer-themed love story with a ‘backdrop of religion and sexuality.’

Faraz directed the 2017 silent film 'Sisak'. He had previously worked with Amol Gupte on 'Taare Zameen Par' (co-writer) and 'Stanley Ka Dabba' (associate director).

Speaking about 'Sheer Qorma', the filmmaker had earlier said, “I’ve been fortunate enough to have grown up around courageous women. Their fight for a more inclusive world inspired Sheer Khurma. I am thankful to Surekha ji, Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker and Kalyanee Mulay who are bringing to life, the stories of cinema’s most underrepresented women.”