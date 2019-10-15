SRK meets his ‘heroes’ — Jackie Chan and Jean Claude van Damme

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently participating in the Joy Forum, a Saudi Arabia film industry event, got to meet his “heroes” — Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Shah Rukh took to social media to share the photos he took with the international actors.

Apart from this picture, there was one other photo doing the rounds with the trio being joined by Aquaman and Game of Thrones-star Jason Momoa.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Zero, made his Netflix debut as a producer with Bard of Blood.

Though there have been no updates regarding his upcoming acting projects, the actor, in a recent Twitter interaction, revealed that he was working on certain ideas, and will announce these as soon as everything falls in place.