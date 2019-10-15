Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK meets his ‘heroes’ — Jackie Chan and Jean Claude van Damme

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Zero, made his Netflix debut as a producer with Bard of Blood.

Published: 15th October 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently participating in the Joy Forum, a Saudi Arabia film industry event, got to meet his “heroes” — Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.  

Apart from this picture, there was one other photo doing the rounds with the trio being joined by Aquaman and Game of Thrones-star Jason Momoa. 

Though there have been no updates regarding his upcoming acting projects, the actor, in a recent Twitter interaction, revealed that he was working on certain ideas, and will announce these as soon as everything falls in place.

