Vidyut Jammwal starts shooting for Khuda Hafiz in Uzbekistan

By Express News Service

Vidyut Jammwal’s romantic thriller Khuda Hafiz has gone on floors in Uzbekistan. Based on true events, the film is directed by Faruk Kabir. Shooting is also expected to take place in Morocco and Kerala.

Faruk Kabir worked as an assistant director on films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Asoka.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Commando 3' to release on November 29

He directed the 2006 short film, The Awakening, starring Ajay Devgn, and made his feature film debut with Allah Ke Banday (2010).

Speaking about Khuda Hafiz, the director had earlier stated, “Vidyut and I are attempting something here that neither of us have done before. So, we will keep our feet on the ground, our vision to the skies, and hopefully surprise the audience by giving them more than they expected.”

Khuda Hafiz is produced by Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.