Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar share teaser of upcoming Netflix project 'House Arrest'

Earlier, the duo romanced each other in crime thriller 'Mirzapur' where Ali played the role of a complex character of a man torn between family values and being a brutal gangster.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal in House Arrest.

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal in House Arrest.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar who have reunited once again for Netflix project 'House Arrest,' shared the teaser of the series on Tuesday.

Shriya shared the teaser on her Instagram page and going by the clip, the series seems to offer a lot more than just suspense.

In the video, Ali is looking for a new house with an agent and lands up in a property that really impressed him. He, however, is looking for unusual things in his new accommodation. Ali wants an apartment with the top floor but without a lift, he doesn't even want his location to be shown on Google.

After hearing this, Shriya asks Ali if he going to put himself on house arrest.

At the end, when the broker asks about their plans to shift, an excited Ali says, '15 November' - a hint about the premiere date of the series

Earlier, the duo romanced each other in crime thriller 'Mirzapur' where Ali played the role of a complex character of a man torn between family values and being a brutal gangster who is also a drug addict, while Shriya played the role of his lady love who later marries him.

The series is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ali Fazal Shriya Pilgaonkar house arrest
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp