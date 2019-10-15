Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Vidya Balan shares new teaser of 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer'

The teaser shows the 40-year-old actor as human calculator Shakuntala Devi, calculating equations on her fingertips.

Published: 15th October 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 02:57 PM

Actress Vidya Balan. (Photo | File)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vidya Balan who will be seen playing a mathematics wizard in the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer' released another teaser of the film.

The short video clip stars with several numeric equations and formulas written on a board followed by a line that reads, 'This World Mathematics Day, celebrating the woman who made math fun.' The teaser then shows the 40-year-old actor as human calculator Shakuntala Devi, calculating equations on her fingertips.

Vidya shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote, "She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius."

Earlier, 'Badhai Ho' actor Sanya Malhotra gave fans a glimpse of her much-awaited look from the film. In the first look, the actor who is playing Vidya's on-screen daughter Anupama Banerji looked unrecognisable in a multi-colored track jacket and light blue jeans.

Currently, the shooting of the film is taking place in London.

The film based on the life of a mathematical genius is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film is slated to hit the theatres during summer 2020.

Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards.

