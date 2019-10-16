Home Entertainment Hindi

Copycat art for Katrina Kaif's make-up line?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: If there is nothing like a bit of controversy to garner limelight, actress Katrina Kaif's bid to popularise her just-launched make-up line, Kay, has already made a head-start.

The art direction of the advertisement announcing Katrina's venture bears an uncanny resemblance to that of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty.

The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs of Katrina's Kay by Katrina and Kim's KKW Beauty.

"Gandi art direction or coincidence? Choose one... #dietsabya #beauty #dietbeauty #tooclosetohome," the images were cheekily captioned.

ALSO READ: 'It's a friendship that's lasted 16 years', says Katrina Kaif on her bonding with Salman Khan

Kim's KKW Beauty art direction features Kim and model Winnie Harlow in a yin-yang position, while Kay's art direction has two models in a similar pose.

The photograph has currently of 2,388 likes on Instagram.

