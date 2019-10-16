Copycat art for Katrina Kaif's make-up line?

By IANS

MUMBAI: If there is nothing like a bit of controversy to garner limelight, actress Katrina Kaif's bid to popularise her just-launched make-up line, Kay, has already made a head-start.

The art direction of the advertisement announcing Katrina's venture bears an uncanny resemblance to that of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty.

The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs of Katrina's Kay by Katrina and Kim's KKW Beauty.

"Gandi art direction or coincidence? Choose one... #dietsabya #beauty #dietbeauty #tooclosetohome," the images were cheekily captioned.

Kim's KKW Beauty art direction features Kim and model Winnie Harlow in a yin-yang position, while Kay's art direction has two models in a similar pose.

