'Shiddat' to be my first intense love story: Diana Penty

Diana Penty has revealed she will start shooting for her next film, the intense love story 'Shiddat', within three weeks.

Published: 16th October 2019

Bollywood actress Diana Penty

Bollywood actress Diana Penty (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Diana Penty has revealed she will start shooting for her next film, the intense love story "Shiddat", within three weeks.

"This is the first time I am doing an intense love story. I have done rom-coms, drama and those kinds of things, so it's going to be interesting. It has an interesting story. There is a story within the love story, which is why I decided to do the film. We will start shooting in around three weeks," said Diana.

"Shiddat" features Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal along with Diana, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, will reportedly have two parallel tracks, focusing on the journey of two couples. While Radhika stars opposite Sunny, Diana pairs up with Mohit.

"I am really looking forward to working in 'Shiddat' because it's great to go back to the place where my career started, and to work with Dinu (Dinesh Vijan) and Maddock Films again. I am looking forward to work with Kunal because we never worked together before, and Mohit," said the actress, while interacting with the media at the launch of clothing brand Forever New's autumn winter collection on Tuesday in Mumbai.

"Shiddat" is scheduled to release in mid-2020.

