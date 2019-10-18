WATCH 'Satellite Shankar' trailer: Sooraj Pancholi is a soldier on holiday

By Express News Service

“I’m not a hero,” avows Sooraj Pancholi in the trailer of Satellite Shankar, his long-awaited second feature after 2015’s Hero. “...ever seen a battlefield cross with a helmet on top? That’s my identity.”

In this Irfan Kamal-directed film, Sooraj plays an ardent Indian soldier posted in Kashmir. After an incident of some sort, he avails a few days’ leave to go see his family, swearing to report back on Monday. However, once back on civvy street, Sooraj—or Shankar —is beset with obstacles.

WATCH TRAILER:

He tows a marooned vehicle off a railway track, fights off goons at a market square, falls in love and sprints cross-country to catch a train.

Eventually, though, his story reaches far and wide and the entire nation gets together to reunite him with his family. Akshay Kumar would be proud.

ALSO READ: Sooraj Pancholi wants sister and him 'out of' Kangana Ranaut-Aditya Pancholi row

Satellite Shankar was shot across ten Indian states—the first Bollywood film to achieve the feat. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Megha Akash, who has appeared in the Telugu films Lie and Chal Mohan Ranga and was seen in the Kollywood movies Petta, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven and Boomerang.

Satellite Shankar is slated for release on November 15, 2019. Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the film as ‘Bablu.’