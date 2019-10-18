Watch video: Ayushmann fasts for wife Tahira through video call on Karva Chauth

By Online Desk

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana fasted for his wife Tahira Kashyap for the second time on Karva Chauth.

The couple happened to be in different countries on Karwa Chauth but made sure they celebrated the festival together. Tahira said that how instead of her, Ayushmann fasted on the day as she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer and cannot skip her pills. While Ayushmann is currently shooting for his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Varanasi, Tahira is in Dubai.

Writer-turned-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap posted a video of their facetime ritual on the festival on Instagram. She captioned the video: “Embarrassing you further @ayushmannk Our #karvachauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (p.s I am still popping some pills so couldn’t fast) But how adorable are you Mr A ! Love you so much #fastinghusbands thank you @shrutiv11 for capturing this moment!”.

In the video, Tahira can be seen asking the National Award-winning actor to look at her after looking at the moon. He then asks her if he needs to use a sieve as per tradition. She replies, “So sweet” with a laugh. When Ayushmann asks his wife if he could break his fast by sipping water from a water bottle, she tells him to go ahead and cheers him with a “Good job”.

The 'Article 15' actor too shared an Instagram story and wrote: "Shooting and fasting."

On September 22 last year, Tahira revealed that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.

In May this year, Tahira had opened up on her marriage to a website in an interview. Talking about the rough patch in their marriage after 'Vicky Donor' released, Tahira revealed: “I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss! We both were very young. He didn’t have the time and patience to take me along and I didn’t have the patience to understand. There was this disconnect that we were not there for each other to take each other along in that journey. Somewhere he knew that she doesn’t mean mad. I also knew he wasn’t cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is.”

She confessed that she gave up on marriage many times before she and Ayushmann evolved as companions. “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up... We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best.”

Ayushmann and Tahira have two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Ayushmann is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Bala', where he plays a balding man. His upcoming projects are 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'. He was last seen in 'Dream Girl'.