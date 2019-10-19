Dad had bypass surgery on the day my debut film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat' released: Rani Mukerji

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji's debut Bollywood feature "Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat" was released on this day 23 years ago, and, getting nostalgic about the film, the actress recalled how she was battling a family crisis around the time it opened.

"My most memorable memory of 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' was the day it released, my dad (the late filmmaker Ram Mukerji) had a bypass operation. He was admitted in Breach Candy and was not willing to go for the operation because he wanted to wait for the release of my film. I told him at that point it was very crucial that he should get the surgery done," Rani remembered.

Released in 1996 and directed by Ashok Gaikwad, "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat", revolved around the sensitive topic of rape.

"He went in for the surgery and then he was unconscious in the ICU for about one or two days, and when he recovered and regained consciousness, the first thing he asked was has the film released and how was it doing," Rani added.

She said her father wept after watching her performance.

"I remember when I took him home that day, he insisted on going to Gaiety Galaxy to watch the film with the audience. In fact, he went on the wheelchair and, as he watched the reactions, he wept like an inconsolable child. That is a memory from 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' that I will never forget in my entire life," she added.

Rani is currently preparing for the release of her new film, "Mardaani 2". The Gopi Puthran-directed film is scheduled to release on December 13.

