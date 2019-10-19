Home Entertainment Hindi

‘I always wanted to attend IIFA since my childhood’: Sara Ali Khan

The actress was in the capital city to share an eciting news.

Published: 19th October 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

SaraAliKhan_at_iifa

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan poses for photographs after the IIFA press conference at a hotel in New Delhi on 18 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

I’ve always wanted to be able to attend IIFA, perform at IIFA and one day even be nominated and win at IIFA,” said actress Sara Ali Khan, at a press conference organised by prestigious IIFA, in the capital city yesterday.

Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh (PTI)

She further added, “I still remember when my father would travel for IIFA and take me with him, but not let me attend the function. But this year, IIFA has been held in our home. And it’s also the first time I’m attending, performing and have  been nominated.”

The actress was in the capital city to share an exciting news. The 20th Homecoming edition of the star-studded NEXA IIFA Awards, will come alive in homes across the world on COLORS TV on 20th October as Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, marvels at the spectacular presentation ceremony.

Present on the occasion was actress Rakul Preet Singh too.  According to her, “IIFA as a platform has inspired the next generation of talent to put forward their best. IIFA homecoming was a special feeling and the event was a splendid success that brought the film fraternity and fans come and celebrate together.”

Addressing the media, Wiz Sabbas Joseph, co-founder, director, Wizcraft International said, “After traveling across the world, we were extremely delighted to celebrate the 20th edition of the IIFA journey in the home of Hindi Cinema, our very own Mumbai city.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan IIFA Awards Rakul Preet Singh
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp