‘I always wanted to attend IIFA since my childhood’: Sara Ali Khan

I’ve always wanted to be able to attend IIFA, perform at IIFA and one day even be nominated and win at IIFA,” said actress Sara Ali Khan, at a press conference organised by prestigious IIFA, in the capital city yesterday.

Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh (PTI)

She further added, “I still remember when my father would travel for IIFA and take me with him, but not let me attend the function. But this year, IIFA has been held in our home. And it’s also the first time I’m attending, performing and have been nominated.”

The actress was in the capital city to share an exciting news. The 20th Homecoming edition of the star-studded NEXA IIFA Awards, will come alive in homes across the world on COLORS TV on 20th October as Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, marvels at the spectacular presentation ceremony.

Present on the occasion was actress Rakul Preet Singh too. According to her, “IIFA as a platform has inspired the next generation of talent to put forward their best. IIFA homecoming was a special feeling and the event was a splendid success that brought the film fraternity and fans come and celebrate together.”

Addressing the media, Wiz Sabbas Joseph, co-founder, director, Wizcraft International said, “After traveling across the world, we were extremely delighted to celebrate the 20th edition of the IIFA journey in the home of Hindi Cinema, our very own Mumbai city.”