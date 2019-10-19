Home Entertainment Hindi

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' was ahead of its time: Dia Mirza on film's 18th anniversary

The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his Tamil film "Minnale".

Published: 19th October 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Dia Mirza and Madhavan in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'.

Dia Mirza and Madhavan in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former beauty queen Dia Mirza made her Bollywood acting debut with "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" 18 years ago. Remembering the film fondly, she says the romantic drama was ahead of its time.

The film was released 18 years ago on October 19, and Dia reminisced the journey.

"Firsts are always special but 'RHTDM' is a film that was ahead of its time, and packaged romance in a beautiful story. Apart from being a memorable start to my acting career, it has given me lifelong relationships and friendships that I cherish every day. Even now, it is difficult to believe it has been 18 years since we shot the film," said Dia.

ALSO READ | Don't blame Kanika Dhillon for my broken marriage with Sahil Sangha: Dia Mirza

The film, which also had the hit songs "Zara zara", revolved around the characters of Maddy (played by R. Madhavan) and Reena (Dia). It had Maddy impersonating Reena's love interest Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) and wooing her.

The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his Tamil film "Minnale".

Replying to a tweet by Dia on the film, Madhavan wrote: "It seems to me like yesterday... especially since you look the same my lady @deespeak."

READ HERE | Have you seen the first look of Madhavan as a celebrity musician in 'Nishabdham'?

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dia Mirza Madhavan Saif Ali Khan Gautham Vasudev Menon Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Minnale
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp