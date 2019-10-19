Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sadak 2': Alia Bhatt shares 'priceless' photo with big sister Pooja from Mysore

"Sadak", a romantic thriller, featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991.



Sisters and actors Alia and Pooja Bhatt. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MYSURU: Actress Alia Bhatt has shared some "priceless moments" with her "big sister" Pooja from the sets of "Sadak 2".

Alia on Friday took to Instagram and Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Pooja sitting on a log. Alia is seen in a white tunic paired with light blue denims, while Pooja is sporting an all-black look.

"priceless moments with the big sister... #sadak2 #sadak2diaries... @ Mysore, Karnataka," she captioned it.

"Sadak 2", which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak".

"Sadak", a romantic thriller, featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The film also had a popular musical score.

The late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as Maharani won him fans, and his character is still considered one of the best screen villains in Bollywood.

The film bore shades of the 1976 American movie, "Taxi Driver".

"Sadak 2" is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

