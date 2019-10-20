Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone a master at time management, taking tips: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh plays Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming film "83" while Deepika is cast as Kapil's wife, Romi.

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has said that he is taking tips on time management from his wife, actress Deepika Padukone because she is a master at managing her work and personal life.

"Nowadays, being the busy career man that I am, it's a true luxury to do something you want to. I am not blaming anyone or cribbing about it. I love everything that I do and I love my job, but I am working towards maintaining a balance. When you talk about efficient time management, I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife (Deepika Padukone) who is really a master at time management. I am taking tips from her and getting better at it," said Ranveer Singh, while interacting with the media when he was announced as a brand ambassador of the international watch brand Franck Muller on Saturday in Mumbai.

Asked how his relationship with time has changed over the years, he said: "My relationship with time as a concept has been different in different phases of my life. Sometimes time would move so excruciatingly slow that it would be unbearable. Then there are times where I consciously choose to waste time and that can be quite nice as well."

What does luxury mean to him? "Luxury to me means a day off -- and I could really use one. I have one tomorrow that I have earned after a while, which I intend to spend with my wife. I need some quality time so, yes, to have the luxury of time is true luxury to me," he replied.

If he was given creative freedom which the one thing he would like to incorporate in a watch? "I have a connection with hip-hop and we all know that the old-school rappers used to wear the timepiece around the neck, so I want to bring that back. I want to see FM (Franck Muller) spread its wings in terms of design and come up with something like (American rapper) Flavor Flav used to wear. He used to say aI am wearing time as a chain on my neck' in his song. I feel like I got to bring it back," he said.

Ranveer Singh plays Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming film "83" while Deepika is cast as Kapil's wife, Romi. The film is slated to release on April 10 next year.

