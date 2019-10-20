Home Entertainment Hindi

Veterans Rakesh Bedi, Manoj Joshi, Virendra Saxena team up for web series 'FATHERS Vol.2'

'FATHERS Vol.2' portrays the story of relationship between almost all dads and their children wrapped in a coating of humour, said the actors.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actors Rakesh Bedi, Manoj Joshi and Virendra Saxena

L-R: Veteran actors Rakesh Bedi, Manoj Joshi and Virendra Saxena. (Photos | File)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actors Rakesh Bedi, Manoj Joshi and Virendra Saxena are coming together for a web series titled "FATHERS Vol.2".

These 'cool dads' will be seen trying their hand at some of the latest trends such as playing PUBG, trying to make a viral video as well as binge-watching and chilling on the weekends in the series.

Rakesh said: "In today's age, content is easily available to anyone at the very tip of their fingers. It is extremely important that one accepts the changes which take place around them. This is the age of web series and people really look forward to something which can take their minds off the reality for a while."

Commenting on the series, Manoj said: "Humour, emotions and something which is newly-harvested is what people look forward to in most web series. 'FATHERS Vol.2', in my opinion, is an amalgamation of all these qualities."

The second edition of the series releases on October 25 on TVFPlay and MX Player.

Virendra said: "A father is a very important figure in any persona¿s life. It is not an uncommon fact that children look up to their father for inspiration, but the lesser-known fact is that fathers too find inspiration and solace in their children.

"'FATHERS Vol.2' portrays the story of relationship between almost all dads and their children wrapped in a coating of humour. I am confident that this is one such web series which every household can watch together, and I hope they do."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FATHERS Vol.2 Rakesh Bedi Manoj Joshi Virendra Saxena
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp