Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik-Tiger Shroff’s 'War' six spots away from becoming highest-grossing Hindi release of all time

Over three solid weeks, the film maintained its box-office grip and amassed a total collection of Rs. 301.75 crore on Sunday.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in War.

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in War.

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War has entered the 300 crore club at the Indian box-office. It is the first Hindi film of 2019 to achieve the feat. Previously, only Avengers: Endgame had managed to cross the 300 crore mark at the domestic box office this year. Directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War was released to a record-breaking  Rs. 53. 35 crore opening day collection on October 2.

Over three solid weeks, the film maintained its box-office grip and amassed a total collection of Rs. 301.75 crore on Sunday. The action-thriller is just six spots away from becoming the highest-grossing Hindi release of all time—preceded by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (6), Tiger Zinda Hai (5), PK (4), Sanju (3), Dangal (2) and Baahubali 2 (1). 

'READ | War' film review: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are woefully mismatched

War tells the story of rogue agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and his former protégé Khalid (Tiger Shroff). The globe-trotting adventure also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Soni Razdan. The film’s global box-office collection is estimated at Rs. 444.81 crore. 

“It has been simply phenomenal to receive this kind of love and adulation from audiences,” Siddharth stated. “War was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle and the entire team is ecstatic to get the desired result at the box office. When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to overdeliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that War has become a must watch film for the entire country.” 

Directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War was released to a record-breaking Rs 53. 35 crore opening day collection on October 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
war film Tiger Shroff Hrithik Roshan Vaani Kapoor
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp