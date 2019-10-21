Hrithik-Tiger Shroff’s 'War' six spots away from becoming highest-grossing Hindi release of all time

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War has entered the 300 crore club at the Indian box-office. It is the first Hindi film of 2019 to achieve the feat. Previously, only Avengers: Endgame had managed to cross the 300 crore mark at the domestic box office this year. Directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War was released to a record-breaking Rs. 53. 35 crore opening day collection on October 2.

Over three solid weeks, the film maintained its box-office grip and amassed a total collection of Rs. 301.75 crore on Sunday. The action-thriller is just six spots away from becoming the highest-grossing Hindi release of all time—preceded by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (6), Tiger Zinda Hai (5), PK (4), Sanju (3), Dangal (2) and Baahubali 2 (1).

War tells the story of rogue agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and his former protégé Khalid (Tiger Shroff). The globe-trotting adventure also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Soni Razdan. The film’s global box-office collection is estimated at Rs. 444.81 crore.

“It has been simply phenomenal to receive this kind of love and adulation from audiences,” Siddharth stated. “War was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle and the entire team is ecstatic to get the desired result at the box office. When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to overdeliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that War has become a must watch film for the entire country.”

