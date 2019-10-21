Priyanka Chopra to promote 'Gully Boy' in the US

By Express News Service

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy made headlines recently when it was selected as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards this year. While the film received a lot of love from the audience in India, people are hoping that it can recreate some of its magic outside the country as well.

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra will be hosting multiple screenings of the film in the United States.

Priyanka worked with Ranveer and Zoya in Dil Dhadakne Do and wants to go the extra mile in promoting the film in whatever ways she can. The report also claims that she will continue hosting screenings until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The film has received the seal of approval from critics and is doing well at the box-office too.

