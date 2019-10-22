Ajay Devgn releases his and Saif's first look from 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Monday released the first look poster of him and co-star Saif Ali Khan from his upcoming home production "Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior".

The actor took to Instagram to share the posters of the period drama that will see him play the role of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji's army.

"Mind that was as sharp as a sword. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020," Ajay captioned the poster which features him donning a headgear and holding a sword with a piercing look in his eyes.

"Might that cut deeper than a sword." he wrote alongside Saif's first look poster.

Directed by Om Raut, the film also features Kajol.

The film is produced by Devgn's ADFL and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.