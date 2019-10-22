Bollywood celebrities wish Katrina Kaif for launch of her beauty line 'KayByKatrina'

Home Entertainment Hindi

The 'Namaste London' actor's brand will feature an array of products, including fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skincare, body care, among others.

Actress Katrina Kaif. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Soon after Katrina Kaif launched her exclusive beauty line 'KayByKatrina' Bollywood biggies congratulated the actress.

The Internet is flooded with wishes for the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star and here's the proof.

The 'Dabangg 3' actor Salman Khan appreciated her new venture in an Instagram post quoting, "What is Kay beauty doing out in the stores ... it should b in ur homes on ur dressing tables and on ur face without being in sum1's face...."

"Kay beauty out now in stores and on nykaa.com! Follow @kaybykatrina now!" he added

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra wished 'Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya' actor all the best in an Instagram story quoting "Love this, All the very best @Katrinakaif for KayByKatrina. Can't wait to try"

Presenting @kaybykatrina to all of you. It's truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, Reena Chhabra and everyone for helping me achieve this..so much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart..lastly..always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself...because #ItsKayToBeYou. NOW OUT IN STORES AND NYKAA.COM (link in bio) @mynykaa #KayByKatrina #KayXNykaa #MakeupThatKares Thank u to all the beautiful women who collaborated with me on this ... you are all truly Queens! @zoieakhtar @anaitashroffadajania @nehwalsaina @therajakumari @kushakapila @jannatzubair29 @urvashi_umrao @andreakevichusa @sanathampi @priyadarshini.96 @anugrahanatarajan @haima_simoes #Nayanthara #Appoorva #Simone Music supervisor: @ankurtewari Music: @dubsharma

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Aamir Khan also took to social media to wish, "Beauty is knowing you Kat... Congratulations @katrinakaif on your new beauty brand @kaybykatrina. Love. a."

The 'Super 30' actor Hrithik Roshan in a sweet appreciative post wrote "You have always been one of the most hardworking costars I have worked with. A go-getter in every sense of the word. I am so proud of your new venture @katrinakaif, my best wishes to you and the team. Anything you create cannot be less than spectacular...Keep shining :)"

Furthermore, other celebs including Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Swara Bhaskar congratulated Katrina on the launch of her beauty line.

It will be interesting to see what kind of products Katrina creates for her upcoming beauty line.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan. She will next appear in 'Sooryavanshi', co-starring Akshay Kumar.

