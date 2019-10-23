Kartik Aaryan to replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3?

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan is in the running to replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, reports claim. The third instalment in the comedy franchise has been in development hell for quite some time.

Earlier this year, director Indra Kumar had confirmed that he would be directing the film. While series regulars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty were back on board, Akshay had reportedly withdrawn from the upcoming instalment. An official announcement is yet to be made about the film. The first two Hera Pheri films were directed by Priyadarshan and Neeraj Vora, respectively. Neeraj had started work on Hera Pheri 3 when he passed away in late 2017.

Kartik Aryan has already replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy is directed by Aneez Bazmee and is set for release on July 31, 2020. Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2.

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Mission Mangal. The actor’s upcoming films are Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb, and Prithviraj.