Home Entertainment Hindi

No place for pettiness between me and Taapsee Pannu: Bhumi Pednekar

The team of Saand Ki Aankh talk to us about filming the journey of the ‘revolver dadis’.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Aankh.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Aankh.

By  Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

In 1998, the Johri Rifle Association was established in Johri, a village in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh known for its lush sugarcane farms and high crime rate. Chandro Tomar, then aged 65, took one of her granddaughters along to get enrolled in the club. While showing her how to load a gun, Chandro found herself taking aim and, momentuously, hitting the target. This sparked an all-consuming passion in the septuagenarian. Along with her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, Chandro became one of the oldest sharpshooters in the world, winning over 25 national championships and inspiring a wave of female shooters across India. 

The life of the ‘revolver dadis’ has been captured on screen in Saand Ki Aankh. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, stars Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, with supporting turns by Vineet Kumar Singh, Prakash Jha, and Shaad Randhawa. Bhumi, who plays Chandro, recalls watching an episode of Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate featuring the Tomar sisters. “The dadis have uplifted the lives of more than 50,000 women in Northern India,” Bhumi says.

“What inspired me the most was their fearlessness. Despite having lived their entire lives in a village, they didn’t hesitate to venture out and chase their dreams. At an age when people tend to retire, they toured the entire country and inspired millions. Their attitude and zest for life is fantastic.” Bhumi and Taapsee trained for over 35 days at the Maharashtra Rifle Association in Mumbai. The actors bonded over their love for the sport and the shared responsibility of shouldering a two-heroine film.

“This is the first time I have experienced solidarity of this kind,” says Bhumi. “Since the first day, it was clear that there’s no place for pettiness between us. By God’s grace, we are both secure actors who have been doing well in our respective spaces. There have been times (Manmarziyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh) when we were offered each other’s films. But even such things could not create a problem between us.” 

In Saand Ki Aankh, Vineet Kumar Singh plays Dr Yashpal, a coach who assists the dadis on their journey. The character is inspired by Dr Rajpal Singh, the founder of the Johri Rifle Association. Vineet has previously essayed an underdog boxer in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz (2017). “I played an angry, angsty character in that film,” Vineet notes. “Dr Yashpal, by comparison, is a calmer, internalised role. He is someone who hails from the same village as the dadis. After passing out of medical college, he comes back to contribute socially to the village. He starts a rifle club and teams up with the Tomar sisters.” 

'Saand Ki Aankh' film review: Taapsee-Bhumi starrer aims well but misses bullseye

The film marks the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani. As a writer, Tushar has penned commercially-successful films like Masti, Double Dhamaal, Housefull, and ABCD. The filmmaker insists Saand Ki Aankh is not a detour for him. “The way I see it, it’s a fully commercial film. I had a gut reaction to the story of Chandro and Prakashi and wanted to present it in an entertaining manner.” 

Nidhi Parmar, former creative developer at Dharma Productions, makes her production debut with this film. Nidhi and Tushar got married in 2010 and floated their production banner, Chalk & Cheese Films, in 2016. “It was a big decision to quit our jobs and venture out independently,” Nidhi says. “When I started out, there were few women working in important positions in the industry. Today, that has really changed. There’s much more acceptance for female executives and producers. Of course, a lot more women are yet to get their dues. But a shift has surely happened.” 

There has been some criticism over the team choosing not to cast age-appropriate actors for the lead roles. But Tushar contends, “My favourite film of all time is Mother India. Nargis had played that part in the prime of her career. So we see her entire journey, from young to old. Similarly, in our film, Chandro and Prakashi go from 16 to 60. I feel that casting of Bhumi and Taapsee has become the USP of Saand Ki Aankh. Honestly, if these girls were not playing older parts, you wouldn’t be as excited for the film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saand Ki Aankh Taapsee Pannu Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp