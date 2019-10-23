Home Entertainment Hindi

'Radhe' is a fresh story, will be the ‘baap’ of 'Wanted', says actor Salman Khan

On working with Prabhu, Salman said that the filmmaker is ‘chilled out’ on set but demands multiple takes.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:24 PM

'Dabangg 3' is set to release on December 20.

Salman Khan and Prabhudeva from the sets of 'Dabangg 3'

By Express News Service

The trailer of Dabangg 3 was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. The third instalment in the blockbuster franchise is directed by Prabhudeva. The film follows the continuing story of Inspector Chulbul Pandey and his family.

Along with lead actor Salman Khan, the film marks the return of Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi. Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of veteran actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, makes her Bollywood debut in the film, while Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist Balli. 

“The third Dabangg should be the biggest of the lot. Usually, sequels don’t do as well as the first film. We have worked hard to make sure Dabangg 3 has action and entertainment but also a good story,” Salman said.

Asked about the delayed arrival of the threequel (Dabangg 2 was released in 2012), Salman noted, “We had locked the script long back but I was busy with other films. We really wanted to crack it with this one. One of our heroines (Saiee Manjrekar) was still young so we were waiting for her to grow up.” 

Prabhudeva had previously directed Salman in 'Wanted'. On working with Prabhu, Salman said that the filmmaker is ‘chilled out’ on set but demands multiple takes. Prabhu added that he needed to include a ‘shirtless’ scene in the trailer since it’s a must-have for Salman fans. 

Dabangg 3 will be released on December 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Salman said he initially wanted to dub his dialogues in all three southern languages. “I went to the studio and said one line in Tamil. The recordist said it was okay, so it seemed easy. But then when Prabhu heard it, he thought it sounded like some foreign language. So we got someone else who sounds like me to do the dubs.” 

After Dabangg 3, Salman and Prabhudeva will be teaming up for Radhe. The actor confirmed the film is a fresh story and not a reboot of Wanted. “We used (my character’s name) Radhe in Tere Naam. We then used it again in Wanted. Radhe has nothing to do with Wanted. It’s a completely different film. In terms of format, it’s the baap (father) of Wanted.”

