WATCH trailer: John Abraham returns to comedy with Pagalpanti

The trailer and first-look posters of Aneez Bazmee’s madcap comedy Pagalpanti are out. The film stars John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and Pulkit Samrat as an eccentric trio in London. Also present are actors Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla.

Pagalpanti marks John Abraham’s return to comedy after a slew of action films. The actor is known for his comic appearances in Garam Masala, Dostana, Housefull 2, and Welcome Back.

John and Arshad earlier starred together in Kabul Express (2006) and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007). This is Anil Kapoor’s sixth film with Anees Bazmee after No Entry, Welcome, No Problem, Welcome Back, and Mubarakan.