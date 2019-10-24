Home Entertainment Hindi

'Hotel Mumbai' is my 501st film, taught me to value humanity above all: Anupam Kher

The movie, based on the 2009 documentary "Surviving Mumbai", also stars Indian-British actor Dev Patel.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher in 'Hotel Mumbai'.

Anupam Kher in 'Hotel Mumbai'. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says his 501st film "Hotel Mumbai" celebrates real-life heroes and taught him to value humanity.

In the Anthony Maras-directed movie, Kher features in the role of Hemant Oberoi, the celebrated chef of the hotel who was instrumental in saving the lives of many stuck in the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

The movie, based on the 2009 documentary "Surviving Mumbai", also stars Indian-British actor Dev Patel.

"The film celebrates the real-life heroes and how they were able to discover their own courage. Sometimes you discover your own courage in a situation like this. As actors, we are widely celebrated but these are the heroes who need to be in the spotlight. This film made me learn the biggest lesson of my life - to value humanity above all. It's been 35 amazing years for me in this great industry I work in. I have had the fortune to work on such impeccable films and with equally impeccable talent. I think any actor would agree that one doesn't count the number of movies they do, an actor is greedy for more parts, for better parts and that's what my journey has been defined by. I'm happy this film, "Hotel Mumbai" is my 501st film, it's a landmark project for me and for all those brave souls who help continue the spirit of humanity in dire times of need," Kher said in a statement.

WATCH | When Ban Ki-moon asked Anupam Kher for signed autobiography

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, "Hotel Mumbai" will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupam Kher Hotel Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks Mumbai terror attacks
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp