Kiara Advani starts shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani in Lucknow

Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani has commenced shooting in Lucknow. The rom-com, directed by Abir Sengupta, follows a small-town girl’s determination to find true love via an online dating app. “I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani. I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film.
Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl she’s endearing, lovable and quirky,” Advani said.
Co-producer Nikkhil Advani added, “We are very excited to produce this youthful film. Having seen the rehearsals and prep, we are confident this film will win hearts.”
