Home Entertainment Hindi

Not interested in what the industry is doing, what the trends are: Konkona Sen Sharma

The actor was talking on the sidelines of the screening of her upcoming film "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", directed by Seema Pahwa, at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma.

Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma. (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As an artiste Konkona Sen Sharma says she does not adhere to set standards and is least interested in film industry trends.

The actor-director, whose unusual movie choices have earned her the status of one of the most versatile contemporary performers, says she is only focused on being part of gripping stories.

"I don't care. I am not at all interested in what the industry is doing, what the trends are, how it is changing. I have lost all interest. I am just doing my own work and make my life interesting. But I do hope it (industry) is doing well. I am very much in the moment. I do what is interesting to me. I never wanted to act and direct films so I never made plans. I have always gone with the flow," Konkona said in an interview here.

The actor has been credited with contributing to the change in the way women are portrayed on screen, courtesy her performance in movies like "Mr.and Mrs.Iyer", " Page 3", "Omkara", " Life in a Metro", "Wake Up Sid" and "Lipstick Under my Burkha".

Konkona, however, believes not everything made in the name of women-centric cinema is good.

READ HERE | Working in 'Ankhon Dekhi' gave me the push to write 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi': Seema Pahwa

"I believe every year there are few good films which are surreal or interesting or artistic or experimental. But the bulk of the films are not great. We have made some fantastic films in the 70s and stuff. The bulk of the money is going to a place where the films are not that great," she added.

The actor was talking on the sidelines of the screening of her upcoming film "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", directed by Seema Pahwa, at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival on Saturday evening.

Calling Pahwa a "great artiste", Konkona said she always wanted to work with the veteran actor, who is making her directorial debut with "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi".

"I am a fan of Seema Pahwa and I wanted to work with her, she is a great artiste. The script is so nice and easy to read. Barring the fact that there were so many characters and it was a bit complicated, other than it was lovely. The sentiment of the film is very good, it gives you continuity of life, how life goes on, how we all go through different phases, people come and go, the rituals that we follow, the feelings that we all go through. There is a lot of universality and commonality in that."

The family drama boasts of talented actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Manoj Pahwa among others.

It is slated to release on November 22.

Konkona's other film, "Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakate Sitare" was shown recently at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and the actor is happy with the response the film received.

"I saw the film with the Korean audience and I think they related to it, they connected to it. I think there is something common about women, women's lives whether it is from developed or underdeveloped country, rich or poor it doesn't matter. I think it permeates through different structures," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakate Sitare Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi Konkona Sen Sharma
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp