Check out Alia Bhatt's nostalgic post for mother Soni Razdan on her birthday

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Soni Razdan turned a year older on Friday, and her daughter Alia Bhatt posted a heartfelt post on social media to mark her special day.

"To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me ?? Happy Birthday Mama," Alia wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, the "Raazi" actress uploaded a throwback picture in which baby Alia is seen sitting on the lap of Soni.

Alia's post has garnered a lot of comments and wishes, especially from the film fraternity.

Actress Dia Mirza commented: " Happy birthday my darling, wonderful Soni Razdan. I love you."

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "Biggest love and smile."

Soni is known for her roles in films like "Gumrah" and "Mandi". She married filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in 1986 and has two daughters Shaheen and Alia.