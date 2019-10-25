Home Entertainment Hindi

Dabangg 3 will be the biggest of the lot: Salman Khan

After Dabangg 3, Salman and Prabhudeva will be teaming up for Radhe, a fresh story which is not a reboot of the actor's 2009 film 'Wanted'.

Published: 25th October 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 (YouTube screengrab)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Dabangg 3’s trailer was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. The third instalment in the blockbuster franchise is directed by Prabhudeva. The film follows the continuing story of Inspector Chulbul Pandey and his family. Along with lead actor Salman Khan, the film marks the return of Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi. 

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of veteran actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, makes her Bollywood debut in the film, while Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist Balli. “The third Dabangg should be the biggest of the lot. Usually sequels don’t do as well as the first film. We have worked hard to make sure Dabangg 3 has action and entertainment but also a good story,” Khan said.

WATCH| Chulbul Pandey breaks more glass, tables and goons in 'Dabangg 3' trailer

Asked about the delayed arrival of the threequel (Dabangg 2 was released in 2012), Khan noted, “We had locked the script long back but I was busy with other films. We really wanted to crack it with this one. One of our heroines (Saiee Manjrekar) was still young so we were waiting for her to grow up.” 

Prabhudeva had previously directed Khan in Wanted. On working with Prabhu, Khan said that the filmmaker is ‘chilled out’ on set but demands multiple takes. Prabhu added that he needed to include a ‘shirtless’ scene in the trailer since it’s a must-have for Salman fans. Dabangg 3 will be released on December 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Salman said he initially wanted to dub his dialogues in all three southern languages. 

“I went to the studio and said one line in Tamil. The recordist said it was okay, so it seemed easy. But then when Prabhu heard it, he thought it sounded like some foreign language. So we got someone else who sounds like me to do the dubs.” After Dabangg 3, Salman and Prabhudeva will be teaming up for Radhe. The actor confirmed the film is a fresh story and not a reboot of Wanted. 

“We used (my character’s name) ‘Radhe’ in Tere Naam. We then used it again in Wanted. Radhe has nothing to do with Wanted. It’s a completely different film. In terms of format, it’s the baap (father) of Wanted.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Dabangg 3 Prabhudeva Dabangg series Inspector Chulbul Pandey Sonakshi Sinha Saiee Manjrekar Sudeep
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp