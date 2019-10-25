Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone to play Draupadi on big screen in Mahabharat adaptation

The film will be made in a series of parts with the first one slated to release in Diwali 2021.

Published: 25th October 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:09 AM

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Mahabharat" is set to be made from Draupadi's point of view, and actress Deepika Padukone will play the central character. She has teamed up with producer Madhu Mantena and will be producing the film too.

Deepika turned producer with "Chhapaak", a film inspired by the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Her second production, "Mahabharat", will be seen through the eyes of Draupadi which will give a fresh take on the mythological tale.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the 'Mahabharat' is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the 'Mahabharat' but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant," Deepika said.

It will be made in a series of parts with the first one slated to release in Diwali 2021.

Mantena said: "While we have all consumed the 'Mahabharat' all our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story from the point of view of Draupadi, who is one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history.

"And Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale."

TAGS
Draupadi Mahabharat Deepika Padukone
