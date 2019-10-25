Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa groove to 'Naah Goriye' from 'Bala'

After the first song 'Don't Be Shy', makers of the film have dropped this peppy version of Harrdy Sandhu's 2018 hit number 'Naah' which featured Nora Fatehi.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala (screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the "sexy side" of his character with the latest song 'Naah Goriye' from his upcoming film 'Bala'.

In the redone version, Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa has teamed up with the national award-winning actor and Punjabi singer.

The 'Dream Girl' star and Sandhu looked dapper in Tuxedos, whereas Punjabi star dazzled in a rose gold-fringed dress.

'Bala' is directed by 'Stree' fame director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen in pivotal roles. 

