Watch 'House Arrest' trailer| Ali Fazal wants to be left alone in Netflix comedy

By Express News Service

The trailer of Netflix India’s House Arrest is out. The comedy-drama revolves around Karan (Ali Fazal), a recluse who has decided to stay indoors and avoid the troubles of the world. But the world won’t stop invading, as several characters breach into his private space to persuade him to step out.

House Arrest is co-directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu. The film will be released exclusively on Netflix on November 15.

Talking about the film, Ali Fazal said, "Honestly, the idea of staying indoors is definitely daunting and haunting. But here's a man called Karan who seems to be getting this right. It's one of a kind but I wouldn't want to toot my own horn yet because I have been indoors on this one. Let's see what happens when it gets out."