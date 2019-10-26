Priyanshu Painyuli wraps up Chris Hemsworth’s Dhaka

By Express News Service

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, known for his role in Bhavesh Joshi, has finished shooting for his Hollywood debut 'Dhaka', which is headlined by Chris Hemsworth. Terming it a ‘great learning experience’, he said that the industry makes actors very comfortable and that it brought out the best in him.

Dhaka is a ‘kidnap extraction drama’ helmed by Sam Hargrave, who will be making his directorial debut with this project. He has earlier worked as a stunt double to Hemsworth, later becoming a stunt coordinator on Captain America: Civil War. The script has been written by Joe Russo.

The Netflix project has been filmed in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Thailand. Produced by Russo brothers and Hemsworth, Dhaka also stars Rudraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. Notably, Hemsworth recently finished his patchwork shoot in Thailand.

